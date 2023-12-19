EU environment ministers have reached an agreement on a proposed regulation on packaging to tackle the increase in packaging waste generated in the EU.

The regulation covers all packaging, regardless of the material used and all packaging waste regardless of origin, including households, retail, industry and manufacturing.

The proposal sets binding re-use targets, restricts certain types of single-use packaging and requires economic operators to minimise the packaging used.

This includes restrictions on single-use plastic packaging for less than 1.5kg pre-packed fresh fruit and vegetables, with a potential exemption for organic fruit and vegetables.

Member states also agreed that tea bags and sticky labels on fruit and vegetables must be compostable, with the option to require other packaging to be compostable, too.

Packaging waste

A total of 188kg of packaging waste was generated by each European in 2021, which is expected to grow by nearly 20% by 2030, Eurostat figures show.

The new rules would reduce “unnecessary” packaging by requiring manufacturers and importers to ensure that the weight and volume of packaging is minimised, and all packaging is recyclable.

The proposal sets overall headline targets for reducing packaging waste, based on 2018 quantities, by 5% by 2030, by 10% by 2035, and by 15% by 2040.

The council, however, introduced the possibility for member states to set out packaging waste prevention measures exceeding these minimum targets.

Under the new rules, by 2029, member states must ensure the separate collection of at least 90% annually of single-use plastic bottles and metal beverage containers.

To achieve this target, they are required to set up deposit return systems (DRS) for those packaging formats. Ireland’s DRS will go live for consumers in February 2024.

The RDS will include PET plastic bottles and aluminium and steel cans between 150ml and 3L. A 15c deposit will apply to containers up to 500ml and a 25c deposit for each container above 500ml.

The agreement achieved by the Council of the EU yesterday (Monday December 18), will now serve as a mandate for negotiations with the European Parliament.