Latest figures show in the region of €129,500 was paid out under the de minimis ash dieback scheme and that the majority of applications originated in Co. Westmeath.

The interim reconstitution scheme for ash dieback was announced back in March.

According to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, applications were received for both site clearance and replanting under the interim scheme 2023.

The minister said that under the interim reconstitution scheme 28 applications for site clearance had been received and 18 had been paid and the other 10 would be processed.

Minister McConalogue also confirmed that 11 applications for the first replanting grant had also received and four had been paid out by the end of November.

Ash dieback was first detected in Ireland in 2012.

Ash dieback

Under the new Forestry Programme 2023 to 2027 an “enhanced reconstitution scheme for ash dieback” opened for applications.

Advertisement

This scheme provides site clearance grants of €2,000 and replanting grants.

Minister McConalogue has said this scheme is “the quickest and most effective way to clear and reconstitute affected sites”.

In June the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, commissioned an independent review into the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s (DAFM)approach and supports for landowners affected by ash dieback since 2013.

This review found that ash dieback required a state-led national and rapid coordinated response.

Last month the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, confirmed that a comprehensive implementation plan for ash dieback would be brought to Cabinet shortly.

But the Sinn Fein spokesperson on Agriculture, Claire Kerrane said today (Tuesday, December 19) that there is “no timeline” on when that plan will be in place.

Deputy Kerrane believes it is now “crucial” that the government’s strategy to address ash dieback is “published without delay”.

“The independent review on the government’s response to ash dieback was presented to the minister almost three months ago. The review stressed the urgency of the situation and recommended action on the issue of ash dieback.



“Despite confirming herself that a strategy would be published weeks ago, there is still no sight of government action on the matter,” Deputy Kerrane added.

Advertisement

The Sinn Fein spokesperson on Agriculture believes ash dieback is now a “national emergency”.

“It is a health and safety risk and a cause of financial loss and frustration for affected farmers and forestry owners, that is set to worsen if measures are not put in place immediately.

“The government must stop dragging its heels when it comes to forestry.

“We need to see publication of these long-awaited strategies and I am calling on the minister to do so as a matter of priority,” Deputy Kerrane added.