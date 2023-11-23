The European Parliament has voted on new EU-wide rules on packaging, including food packaging, to tackle constantly growing waste and boost reuse and recycling.

MEPs agreed to set specific targets to reduce plastic packaging by 10% by 2030, 15% by 2035 and 20% by 2040 in a vote yesterday (Wednesday, November 22).

This is in addition to the overall packaging reduction targets proposed of 5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040, which were adopted with 426 to 125 votes and 74 abstentions.

MEPs want to ban the sale of very lightweight plastic carrier bags, unless required for hygiene reasons or as primary packaging for loose food to help prevent food waste.

Food packaging

To prevent adverse health effects on consumers, MEPs also ask for a ban on the use of so called “forever chemicals” and on Bisphenol A (BPA) in food contact packaging.

“Forever chemicals” barely degrade under natural conditions and, even when partial degradation occurs, residues persist from decades to centuries or even longer, the EU said.

Dietary exposure to BPA is a “health concern” for consumers across all age groups, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) concluded in its latest re-evaluation in April 2023.

BPA is used, for example, in polycarbonate plastic which is used to make water dispensers, food storage containers and reusable beverage bottles, according to the EFSA.

Thus, the EFSA significantly lowered the tolerable daily intake (TDI) for BPA, the amount that can be ingested daily over a lifetime without presenting an appreciable health risk.

The new TDI is around 20,000 times lower than the previous one set in 2015. The EFSA’s advice on BPA informs discussions among EU lawmakers, including the parliament.

Packaging waste

Packing waste in is an ever growing source of waste in the EU, having increased from 66 million tonnes in 2009 to 84 million tonnes in 2021, the parliament said.

Heavily restricting the use of certain single-use packaging formats, such as hotel miniature packaging for toiletry products, was also proposed by MEPs.

MEPs want that final distributors of beverages and take-away food such as restaurants and cafes give consumers the option of bringing their own container.

New rules require that all packaging should be recyclable. Certain temporary exemptions are foreseen, for example for wood and wax food packaging.

MEPs want EU countries to ensure that 90% of packaging materials (plastic, wood, ferrous metals, aluminium, glass, paper and cardboard) is collected separately by 2029.

Following the vote, the parliament is now ready to start talks with national governments on the final form of the law once the Council has adopted its position.

‘Relief’ for farmers

The group representing EU farmers and agri co-ops, Copa and Cogeca said that “strong improvements” were made to the initial proposal, considering the specific characteristics of agri sectors.

MEPs voted down restrictions on single-use packaging for the fruit and vegetables and the hotel, restaurant and catering services, according to Copa Cogeca.

“As Copa and Cogeca have consistently voiced concerns on this provision that would inevitably increase food waste, this outcome is very welcomed by farmers and agri-cooperatives.

“Finally, a heavily publicised amendment safeguarding wood packaging for cheese was good news for our producers,” the group said welcoming the vote.

The group now calls on the Council to consider the outcome of the vote, so that the regulation contributes to a “realistic, evidence-based and affordable” circular economy.