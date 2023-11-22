Total fertiliser sales in 2023 have fallen by 18% to 1,135,860 tonnes compared to 2022, according to new data from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

This marks a 33% reduction in fertiliser sales since 2021.

Nitrogen sales have dropped by 18% to 280,569 tonnes. This marks a 30% reduction in tonnes of Nitrogen sold since 2021.

The Climate Action Plan calls for a reduction in nitrogen sales to 300,000 tonnes to 2030 relative to 2018 with an interim target of 330,000 tonnes by 2025. This has been surpassed considerably in 2023.

This target Nitrogen reduction in MACC 23 is due to take place concurrent with an increase in:

The area reseeded with clover and multi-species sward;

An increase in soil fertility due to liming;

Increased use of low emission slurry spreading (LESS).

According to the Fertiliser Association of Ireland, reducing nitrogen applications without having the means to fill this nitrogen deficit will lead to reduced crop and grass yields.

DAFM figures also show sales of phosphorous have dropped by 10% to 30,762 tonnes. This marks a 33% reduction since 2021 when Phosphorus sales totaled 46,000 tonnes.

Potassium sales have dropped by 12% to 81,956 tonnes since 2022. This marks a 33% reduction in sales since 2021 when Potassium sales reached 123,000 tonnes.

Protected Urea Sales were just under 89,000 tonnes of product, according to DAFM.

This represented 13% of total fertiliser nitrogen sales and 22% of straight Nitrogen sales. The Climate Action Plan calls for 90-100% uptake of protected urea on grassland farms by 2030 with an 80-90% uptake by 2025.

Fertiliser database

The new fertiliser database aims to record of all Nitrogen and Phosphorus fertiliser purchases by farmers.

If soil analysis expires, users allowance for chemical phosphorus will be reduced.

Where a period of four years or more has elapsed after the taking of a soil test, the results of that test shall be disregarded.

The Fertiliser Association of Ireland has provided the best protocol to sample a field. It includes:

A suitable soil corer for sampling to 10cm deep is essential;

Take a soil sample every two to four hectares;

Take a representative soil sample by walking in a W shaped pattern across the sampling area;

Take separate samples from areas that are different in soil type, previous cropping history, slope, drainage or persistently poor yields;

Avoid any unusual spots such as old fences, ditches, drinking troughs, dung or urine patches or where fertiliser/manures or lime has been heaped or spilled in the past;

Take a minimum of 20 soil cores, mix them together, and take a representative sub-sample for analysis;

Sample at the same time of the year to aid comparisons of soil sample results and avoid sampling under extremes of soil moisture conditions;

Place the soil sample in its own individual bag or container to avoid contamination, and label the sample with the field and sample number.

The association also advised that the amount of fertiliser required by a crop depends on a number of components, which include: Nutrient type; Crop; Soil index;Target yield; Organic manure applications; and imported concentrates.