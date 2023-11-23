The introduction of the new Forest Monitoring Law has been described as “another valuable element” to consolidate the EU Green Deal, according to European Commissioner for the Environment, Virginijus Sinkevicius.

The law aims to create a comprehensive forest knowledge base, address information gaps, and enable better response to growing pressures on forests.

The new system would enable the collection and sharing of comparable forest data obtained through earth observation technology and ground measurements. It aims to:

Help make forests more resistant to environmental hazards;

Strengthen the capacity of forests to provide for cleaner air;

Facilitate forest planning;

Ensure cooperation among member states to set long-term forest plans.

A recent report published by the commission shows that in 2022, a record number of wildfires led to the burning of 900,000ha of land, which is the second-highest number on record.

The report also shows forest land values are predicted to decline by 27% by the end of the century, due to the impact of increasing temperatures on certain species.

Commissioner Sinkevicius said that in order for change to happen, better information is needed.

“With this new regulation, we want to help ensure that forests are not victims nor bearers of bad news, but they become part of the solution instead,” the commissioner said.

Forest Monitoring Law

Commissioner Sinkevicius explained that there will be two main pillars to the new framework.

The first pillar will be forest data for which the commission takes the lead, with standardised data based on Earth observation systems like Copernicus. That service will be free of charge for Member States and other users.

The second pillar will be forest data collected by the Member States, largely taken from National Forest inventories.

The framework will also support the implementation of existing legislation such as the Deforestation Regulation and the Habitats Directive.

European Commissioner for Climate Action, Wopke Hoekstra said that the framework will create a “financial incentive” to invest in the resilience of our forests.

He added that the EU monitoring framework will not replace existing national systems, but add to them.

‘Overlapping’ regulation

Copa Cogeca, which lobbies for 22 million European farmers, described the Forest Monitoring Law to have “overlapping and burdensome regulation”.

It stated that forest data is already reported to several different international processes, and that the commission should make use of existing legislation and tools instead.

Copa Cogeca also raised concern over data-sharing from the regulation.

“Numerous data that the commission intends to collect may include rather sensitive information of private property and ownership that both questioned data sharing and the way that data will be used.

“Professionals proposed to limit data-sharing of all collected forest data to national or regional level to contribute to data protection and to avoid any misinterpretation or misuse. Was it considered? No,” Copa Cogeca stated.

The group added that it counts on the agriculture council to take the lead, and MEPs to listen to forest owners and the concerns of cooperatives.

It said there was a “lack of a constructive dialogue” from the EU Commission.