The most recent update from the ESB shows that over 155,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power today (Monday, January 22), down from the recently recorded over 235,000.

Crews are currently in the process of assessing damage caused by Storm Isha, making the network safe and repairing electricity supply where safe to do so.

All available ESB networks resources are now deployed, along with assistance from partner contractors.

Power is expected to return to significant numbers of impacted customers throughout the day, however the ESB has stated that full restoration of electricity supplies will take a number of days.

The main areas impacted are predominantly in the northwest, including counties: Donegal, Sligo, Mayo, Leitrim and Cavan.

The damage is mainly due to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.

ESB

The ESB stated: “It is important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

“We apologise for the disruption to family and commercial life due to storm Isha, and thank customers across the country for their patience as our crews work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”

The electricity supplier said that Status Orange and Status Yellow wind warnings associated with Storm Jocelyn tomorrow (Tuesday, January 23) may hamper restoration efforts.

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange weather warnings for counties: Donegal, Galway and Mayo ahead of Storm Jocelyn, a new storm which will hit the country tomorrow (Tuesday, January 23).

The real-time status on power restoration is being updated throughout the day and available on Met Éireann’s website.

The ESB has continued to remind the public to stay clear of fallen lines and report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately.

Uisce Éireann

Uisce Éireann crews are also working to restore normal water supplies to areas impacted by Storm Isha.

A number of plants and pumping stations, particularly in the northwest of the country have been impacted by power outages or poor raw water quality due to flooding.

To date the most impacted areas are in counties Mayo and Donegal, along with parts of the southeast, where several supplies are currently experiencing difficulties.

Areas currently impacted by known water outages or low pressure due to Storm Isha include:

Lough Talt Supply, Co. Sligo;

Moneyduff Supply, Co. Leitrim;

Kinlough/Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim;

Ballina and Louisburgh Co. Mayo;

Cappoquinn, Co. Waterford;

North Donegal;

Tuam, Co. Galway;

Rathoath, Trim and Ashbourne, Co. Meath.

There has also been a significant increase in bursts and a decrease in treated water storage in the greater Co. Dublin area and north of Co. Wicklow.

Water services staff are in touch with the ESB and have been mobilised around the country to make the necessary repairs at plants and on the water network.