The UK’s chef veterinary officer (CVO) has urged farmers to remain vigilant as more confirmed cases of bluetongue bring the total to 55 on 32 different premises.

CVO Christine Middlemiss urged farmers in Kent, Norfolk and Suffolk to stay vigilant after three new cases of the disease were confirmed within the Norfolk temporary control zone (TCZ) between January 18 and January 21.

Two of these cases were confirmed in cattle near Reedham and one was confirmed in a cow grazing near St Olaves.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the positive animals will be humanely culled to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

The department said there is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is currently circulating in midges in Great Britain and that surveillance is ongoing.

The Norfolk TCZ is not being extended and movement restrictions continue to apply to cattle, sheep, deer, camelids and other ruminants in the zone.

Advertisement

“Bluetongue does not pose a threat to human health or food safety, but the disease can impact livestock farms, and cause productivity issues,” Middlemiss said.

“These detections are an example of our robust disease surveillance procedures in action and it is also a clear reminder for farmers that the disease remains a threat, despite coming towards the end of the midge activity season.

“Farmers must remain vigilant and report any suspicions to APHA (the Animal and Plant Health Agency).”

Bluetongue

Since the first case of the disease was detected in Kent in mid-November, the disease has been found in both cattle and sheep in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Within the TCZs, the movement of susceptible animals is restricted. Norfolk TCZ Kent TCZ Source: APHA

However, before Christmas, a new license was made available to allow animal movements out of bluetongue TCZs for welfare reasons.

Advertisement

The license was approved by Defra for animal movements from premises within both the Kent and Norfolk TCZs.

Chair of the Ruminant Health and Welfare (RH&W), Dr Joseph Henry, said applications for this license can only be made where animal welfare is “likely to be compromised”.

“If you are a farmer in the current TCZ, we strongly recommend that you apply as soon as you are aware that the welfare of your animals may become compromised.

“Farmers may wish to ask their vets to assist in completing the application, ensuring you highlight the reasons why welfare is likely to be affected if you don’t move the animals.

“Each licence application is assessed individually, so it is important that all necessary information is given to allow appropriate risk assessments to be conducted.”