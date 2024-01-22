Met Éireann has issued Status Orange weather warnings for counties: Donegal, Galway and Mayo ahead of Storm Jocelyn, a new storm which will hit the country tomorrow (Tuesday, January 23).

The warning for Donegal will come into place from 6:00p.m tomorrow until 2:00a.m Wednesday, January 24.

Warnings for Galway and Mayo will also begin from 6:00p.m and will end at midnight.

The new warnings follow Storm Isha, which caused much damage and power outages throughout the country. Big shout out to the crews who are braving the elements amid #stormIsha tonight. This whopper of a tree at Pavilions Roundabout/Malahide Rd has now been cleared. pic.twitter.com/gc42K3ZsB8— Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) January 21, 2024

According to Met Éireann, Storm Jocelyn will bring very strong southwest to west winds with severe and damaging gusts.

Advertisement

The forecaster has warned of: Large coastal waves with wave overtopping; Very difficult travelling conditions; Fallen trees; Damage to power lines; and damage to already weakened structures.

Storm Jocelyn

The rest of the country will remain under a Status Yellow wind warning during Storm Jocelyn.

A Status Yellow wind warning will come into place for counties: Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo from 12:00p.m tomorrow.

The warning will remain in place until 5:00a.m Wednesday, with Donegal entering its Status Orange warning.

Advertisement

A Status Yellow wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo will also come into force from 12:00p.m tomorrow until 2:00a.m Wednesday.

All of Leinster, along with counties: Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford and Roscommon will enter a Status Yellow wind warning from 5:00p.m tomorrow until 2:00a.m Wednesday.

From 4:00p.m tomorrow, counties: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry will also enter a Status Yellow wind warning until 12:00p.m Wednesday.

Met Éireann has also warned that strong winds are expected to disrupt travel in Northern Ireland.