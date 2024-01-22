Approximately 235,000 homes, farms and businesses are without power today (Monday, January 22) following Storm Isha, according to the ESB.

Hundreds of additional contracting resources have been drafted in to assist crews, the ESB confirmed.

Crews are mobilising to assess damage and begin restoration. The worst impacted areas are in the northwest of the country.

The ESB continues to remind the public to never approach or touch fallen wires and to report damage to infrastructure immediately.

Advertisement

Photo source: ESB

Met Éireann has updated weather warnings this morning, with the worst of wind gusts from Storm Isha finished.

A Status Yellow wind warning is now in place for counties: Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

The warning came into place at 2:30a.m and will remain in place until 7:00p.m.

Met Éireann has warned of large coastal waves with wave overtopping; Difficult travelling conditions; and debris and loose objects displaced.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána are advising road users to be mindful that there may still be fallen trees, debris and flooding on the roads and to be “extra vigilant”. Terrible conditions this evening in Dun Laoghaire harbour. Don’t take risks, stay safe and keep well clear from the coastline during #StormIsha @MetEireann @dlrcc @CarlowWeather @gardainfo @IrishCoastGuard pic.twitter.com/M12HH4t7dZ— Irish Coast Guard – Dun Laoghaire (@DLCoastGuard) January 21, 2024

A Status Yellow wind warning is also in place for counties: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry.

This came into effect at 12:00p.m yesterday (Sunday, January 1) and will remain in place until midday today.

Met Éireann have warned that strong winds associated with Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel and utilities across Northern Ireland.