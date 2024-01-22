Despite the worst of Storm Isha now having passed, the weather will continue largely changeable and unsettled this week, according to Met Éireann.

Currently, a Status Yellow warning for wind remains in place for counties Clare, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.

The warning has been in place since 2:30a.m this morning (Monday, January 22) and will remain in place until 7:00p.m this evening.

The affected counties can expect to continue to experience very strong winds associated with Storm Isha for that period of time.

Potential impacts of these winds include: large coastal waves with wave overtopping; Difficult travelling conditions; and debris and loose objects displaced.

In general today, the weather will be breezy and blustery with some strong gusts in the west and northwest. There will be sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy, with a chance of hail and isolated thunderstorms.

Most places will become dry this evening as the showers become isolated. Highest temperatures will be 6° to 9° with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds, very strong in the west and northwest.

It will be mostly dry early tonight, with just isolated showers. Rain and drizzle will develop in the southwest and will spread northeastwards to all areas overnight.

Tonight will be breezy at first with a fresh to strong and gusty westerly wind. It will become calmer for a time, but a fresh to strong southerly wind will develop later. Lowest overnight temperatures will be 2° to 7°.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, January 23) will be wet and windy. There will be widespread rain during the morning and afternoon, followed by scattered showers in the evening. Very strong and gusty southwesterly winds will develop, with the strongest winds in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures are expected to be 10° to 14°.

It will remain windy early tomorrow night with a very strong and gusty, southwest to west wind, easing overnight. There will be clear spells and scattered showers at first, becoming isolated as the night goes on. Lowest temperatures should be 5° to 8°.

Most areas will be dry, with sunny spells, on Wednesday (January 24), apart from a few showers in the west and north. Winds will become lighter and temperatures will range between 7° and 11°.

Cloud will increase early on Wednesday night and outbreaks of rain will extend from the southwest to most areas overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6° in a moderate southerly wind.

Thursday (January 25) will be unsettled with spells of rain and showers through the day. Highest temperatures will be 10° to 12° with a moderate to fresh south to southwest wind.

Rain will clear eastwards to mostly dry conditions on Thursday night, although a few showers will occur in the northwest. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 1° to 5° with a moderate to fresh westerly wind, easing light to moderate.

Friday (January 26) will be mostly dry with sunny spells. Cloud will increase in the west and northwest, bringing some showers. Highest temperatures will be 5° to 9° in a light to moderate west to southwest wind.