Storm force winds associated with Storm Isha have caused damage to the electricity network across the country with more than 170,000 homes, farms and businesses affected so far today (Sunday, January 21), according to the ESB.

The electricity board stated that further outages overnight are expected, particularly in the northwest, with Met Éireann wind warnings remaining in place until the early hours of tomorrow morning (Monday, January 22).

Storm response plans have been in effect by the ESB since earlier today, and crews will mobilise again in the morning to assess the damage. Photo source: ESB

The ESB has said that the worst impacted counties are Mayo, Galway, Roscommon and Kerry.

The ESB stated: “Networks continue to monitor the impact of Storm Isha closely, switching customers back remotely where possible.

“However, due to the extent damage to the network and adverse weather conditions, the majority of homes, farms and businesses currently impacted will remain without supply overnight.”

The ESB has continued to remind the public to stay clear of fallen lines and report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately.

“If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be LIVE and extremely dangerous,” the electricity supplier stated.

An Garda Síochána has warned people to avoid unnecessary journeys, and if people are travelling to be “extra vigilant, particularly on secondary roads”.

An Garda Síochána has also stated that due to poor weather conditions during Storm Isha, it has received dozens of calls already this evening about fallen trees, utility poles and other incidences of roads being blocked.

It said that counties particularly affected by such incidences include: Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo and Donegal.

A “tornado watch” has been issued by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) for Ireland as winds increase across the country.