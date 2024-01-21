Thousands of customers are facing electricity outages nationwide as Storm Isha continues, according to figures from the ESB.

Most counties are now under a Status Red or Status Orange wind warning.

The ESB has reminded the public to stay clear of fallen lines and report any damage to electricity infrastructure immediately.

The ESB stated: “Network teams are closely monitoring Storm Isha as it tracks across the country and stand ready to respond to any damage to the electricity network once safe to do so.”

Electricity outages

Customers in the south and west of the country seem to be most affected by outages at the moment.

In Co. Cork, 1,312 customers in Castletownbere; 1,116 in Curraleigh; 173 in Midelton; and 79 in Bishopstown are affected by outages.

In Co. Kerry, 169 customers are affected in Milltown and a further 407 in Gurranebane.

In Co. Galway, 97 customers in Clifden and 123 in Headford are facing electricity faults.

In Co. Mayo, 14 in Westport; 1,270 in Dalton; and 593 in Charlestown are similarly facing outages.

There are also some outages in the east and north of the country, including over 200 in Kilcock, Co. Kildare and over 500 in Derrybeg, Co. Donegal.

Real-time updates from the electricity board are available on its website.

Following a meeting today (Sunday, January 21) with the National Emergency Coordination Group, the public has been advised to keep mobile phones charged and at hand in case of emergencies.

Weather

Tonight winds will become westerly and decrease in most areas, but will remain extremely strong for a time in the northwest, according to Met Éireann.

Rain will clear eastwards early on followed by clear spells and scattered showers.

A Status Red warning for wind in counties Mayo and Galway has began and will remain in place until 9:00p.m tonight.

Another Status Red warning for wind will commence in Co. Donegal at 9:00p.m tonight until 1:00a.m tomorrow (Monday, January 22).

A Status Orange warning for wind is in place for the rest of the country and will continue until 2:00a.m Monday.