The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) paid out an additional €8.18 million in farm scheme payments in the third week of 2024.

The latest payments come as department officials continue to work through outstanding applications.

Data published by the department shows that €5.62 million was paid to farmers under the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) in the week ending January 19.

DAFM said that 118,005 farmers have now received payments totaling €802.25 million under these schemes.

The department noted that the overall figure also includes the 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (€24.5 million) and 2023 National Reserve (€2.8 million) payments.

An additional €2.2 million paid out under the Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers and an extra €500,000 under the 2023 National Reserve in the week ending January 19.

DAFM said that a further €480,000 was paid out last week under the 2023 Eco-Scheme.

115,499 farmers have now received over €293.86 million under the scheme which was introduced for the first time as part of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

€530,000 was paid to farmers in the department’s third weekly payment run of 2024 for the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC) schemes.

Almost 98,500 farmers have now received a total of €246.6 million under these schemes.

€426,000 was paid to farmers who are part of the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS). 3,641 farmers have now received a total of almost €37 million under the 2023 OFS.

The figures show that €50,000 was paid in outstanding payments under the Green, Low-carbon, Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS).

GLAS was replaced by the new the €1.5 billion Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) scheme under the new CAP.

TAMS

The department also said that €1,074,534 was paid out last week under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

Last week, it was confirmed that over 1,700 applications made by farmers under the ten separate measures contained in the new TAMS 3 have been approved.

Figures published by the department up to January 9, 2024, show that 8,203 applications were made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

323 applications were rejected by the department, while 166 applications were withdrawn.