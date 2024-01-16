Over 1,700 applications made by farmers under the new Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS 3) have been approved, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

Figures published by the department up to January 9, 2024, show that 8,203 applications were made by farmers under tranche 1 of TAMS 3.

Of that figure, 1,761 farmers have been issued approval letters under the ten separate measures contained in the new scheme.

323 applications were rejected by the department, while 166 applications were withdrawn.

SchemeReceived ApprovedApplications rejectedApplications withdrawn
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,4941008565
Dairy Equipment Scheme2351033
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS)2,05061815626
Low Emissions Slurry Spreading (LESS)551335211
Organic Capital Investment Scheme9283152219
Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme4924
Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS)751105714
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme (TCIS)4451862917
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme259103
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme4416898
TOTAL8,2031,761323166
Source: DAFM

The figures show that the highest number of applications were made under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme at almost 2,500.

This was followed by the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme which received 2,050 applications from farmers.

The Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme received the fewest number of applications at 49.

259 applications were made to DAFM under the Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme.

The Solar Capital Investment Scheme received 751 applications, with DAFM stating that 105 of those had been approved by January 9.

The delay in the processing of applications made under tranche 2 has been heavily criticised by farm organisations.

New administrative and information technology (IT) support systems being used by DAFM are part of the reason for the delay.

TAMS

Last month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that approval letters were issued to 252 eligible priority access cases under TAMS.

The minister provided a “priority access facility” to assist farmers that required the construction of slurry and manure storage facilities, or urgent animal welfare related investments for the winter of 2023/2024.

TAMS provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holdings.

There is an indicative budget of €370 million available for the period 2023-2027, and all investments must be linked to climate, environment or animal welfare.

In December, Minister McConalogue extended the deadline for tranche 2 of TAMS 3 until this Friday (January 19, 2024).

Tranche 3 of the scheme will close for applications on Friday, April 12, 2024.

