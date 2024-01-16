The National Biodiversity Data Centre is currently recruiting for a manager for its invasive species programme.

The primary role of the centre, established in 2007, is to contribute to building the knowledge base on biodiversity and track how it is changing in Ireland.

This has resulted in a national biodiversity database containing more than six million records of almost 18,000 species at the end of last year.

Invasive species programme

The National Biodiversity Data Centre, based in Co. Waterford, has built a large knowledge-base around invasive species in Ireland and manages the national invasive species database.

It provides alerts for newly arrived species and supports government departments on the implementation and reporting of EU Invasive Species Regulations and other policy.

The centre will have an expanded work programme around invasive alien species this year, with the delivery of a multi-annual project funded under the shared island invasive species and biosecurity initiative.

Reporting to the chief scientific officer, the manager will develop, implement and report on delivery of annual invasive species work programmes, including budget preparation and budget management.

Reporting to the chief scientific officer, the manager will develop, implement and report on delivery of annual invasive species work programmes, including budget preparation and budget management.

Candidates should have a recognised degree or post graduate qualification in a subject relevant to biodiversity, such as environmental science; ecology; earth/natural sciences; zoology; botany and natural resources management.

They will be required to have a minimum of five years relevant experience within a biodiversity related field, at least three of which involved working on invasive alien species.

The permanent position comes with a salary range of €55,000 to €65,000.

The closing date for applications for the position is 5:00p.m on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, with interviews expected to begin in early February.