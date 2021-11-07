Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan, now looks set to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, despite an initial test he took which indicated the presence of Covid-19.

Following his initial positive test result for Covid-19 yesterday (Saturday, November 6), Minister Ryan, received notification from the Health Service Executive (HSE) that a second test was recommended.

This result of this test showed that Covid-19 was not detected. The public health advice in this instance is that the case is denotified, close contacts are informed and the person can continue about their business.

Minister Ryan now plans to travel to Glasgow for COP26 tomorrow (Monday).

Covid-19 test

The Green Party minister has not been symptomatic at any point, despite the initial positive PCR test.

He underwent the initial test as a precautionary measure as recommended by the organisers of COP26. On receipt of the initial result, his department said that he followed all HSE protocols, including self-isolation and informing close contacts.

Advertisement

Minister Ryan has updated the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and the Secretary to the government with this information.

He will now participate at COP26 as part of the National Climate Delegation from Ireland.

What is COP26?

COP26 is the 26th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It is currently taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, and runs from October 31 to November 12, 2021.

Following the Paris Agreement, at COP26 the parties submit updated and more ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

NDCs embody efforts by each country to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. COP26 will establish whether UN parties are individually and collectively on track to reach the objective of the Paris Agreement – to limit global temperature rise to below 2°C and to strive towards 1.5°C.

Some of the topics up for discussion on tomorrow’s schedule at the conference are: