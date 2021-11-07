A lot of farms have moved away from using stockbulls in favour of artificial insemination (AI) to increase genetic gains, but some farms could benefit from having a teaser bull.

A large majority of dairy herds in Ireland have moved to a spring-calving system, with a compact calving being key to their success.

Achieving a compact calving is easier said than done, with countless factors coming into play to determine the success of your breeding season.

Missed heat

To achieve a compact calving, heat detection is a must. Most farmers use tail painting, but at times it can be difficult to determine if a cows is ‘on’ or not – particularly if a cow has a silent heat.

For autumn-calving herds where a breeding season often takes place in cubicle sheds, tail painting usually does not work. Mainly, because cows do not like jumping on slats.

Yes, you can invest in a heat detection system, but for many farms this is a large investment in a technology that is continuing to change – models installed five years ago are now considered ‘old technology’.

Teaser bull

To obtain the maximum genetic gain most farms have moved away from keeping a dairy stockbull, in favour of having a beef bull.

The advantage of a bull is that silent heat or not, he will find a cow that is bulling. But, he can breed the cow you wanted for AI.

This is where a teaser bull may come in handy. A vasectomised bull with a chin ball will clearly mark cows in heat, that can then be served to AI.

Once you have finished with AI the stockbull can be turned loose and the vasectomised bull can be retired for the year.

One vasectomised bull should be sufficient for about 50 cows in a grazing herd.

Timing

The ideal time to vasectomise a bull is between 6-9 months of age and at least eight weeks before breeding starts.

This allows the bull to recover from the surgery and ensures that they cannot put cows in-calf. Teagasc estimates that the operation costs between €90 and €120.

Although the breeding season is months away it is no harm to start looking into a vasectomised bull if heat detection was an issue last year.

It may not solve all your issues but it may increase the number of cows presented for insemination in a shorter period of time.