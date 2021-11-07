Farmers should know they are not alone and that government will support them when it comes to meeting our commitments on climate action, according to former agriculture minister, Fine Gael TD Michael Creed.

Deputy Creed, who is a representative for Cork North West, said: “I have been contacted by many farmers in my own constituency and beyond, expressing their anxiety about the Climate Action Plan.

“I understand their fears. Change is always unsettling, and Irish farmers are living through a time of huge change and unprecedented uncertainty.

“The long-term implications of Brexit are a major worry for farmers. They are worried about reforms being proposed to the Common Agricultural Policy [CAP],” the deputy added.

“On top of all that, this week we launched a Climate Action Plan that many farmers believe lays an unfair burden on agriculture to turn the tide of climate change for Ireland.”

Blaming farmers for climate change

Deputy Creed said that farming and agriculture were being unfairly maligned in the climate change debate and discussion.

“Regrettably there is a widespread public perception – fuelled substantially by the media – that farmers are disproportionately to blame for climate change. That is simply not true, but farmers do have a role to play,” he explained.

“During my time as Minister for Agriculture I visited several of the countries where our food products are exported.

“We bring premium products to the global market, and we have an enviable reputation as a food-producing nation. We must protect that reputation and secure it into the future.

“If we don’t step up to the mark in terms of sustainability, we will suffer for it,” he added.

“I want farmers to know that they are not facing these enormous changes alone. The government will partner with them and support them, both financially and in terms of training and development. Doing nothing is not an option,” he concluded.