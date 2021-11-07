Around 31% of households visit fields, farmland or the countryside most weeks for recreational purposes, according to new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

A report published this week by the CSO analyses the frequency and location of visits to nature areas by households.

The findings are based on a household environment module conducted as part of the CSO General Household Survey.

The survey covered four main topics: environmental concerns; visits to nature areas; waste and recycling; and energy use, statistician in the Environment and Climate Division of the CSO, Clare O’Hara, explained.

The results are being released in a series of reports that are being published to coincide with the UN Climate Conference (COP26).

CSO data on nature visits

The nature visits survey found that “32% of occupied private households visit urban green spaces for recreational purposes most days with a further 34% visiting most weeks”.

“In urban areas, 74% of households visit at least most weeks compared with 48% in rural areas,” O’Hara said.

“Around 31% of households visit a woodland for recreational purposes most weeks while 31% of households visit fields, farmland or the countryside most weeks.

“Asked about their most recent visit, 31% of household visits were to urban green spaces with a further 26% to beach and coastline areas and 13% to fields, farmland or countryside.

“Around 60% of households used private motorised transport while 35% went on foot or by bicycle or wheelchair.

“Around 24% of visits were within 1km while a further 26% of visits were to a location within 5km.”

Walking proved to be the most popular activity on the most recent visit, being reported by 78% of households, O’Hara said.

Meanwhile, “around 43% enjoyed appreciating scenery, 28% reported eating and drinking out, 23% spent time playing with children and 19% watched wildlife”.

“The total expenditure by households on their most recent visit for recreational purposes was €45.9 million, of which 49% was on food and drink and 27% was spent on motor fuels,” she concluded.