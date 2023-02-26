‘Sweetfarm’, billed by the auctioneer as a “superb” circa 20.74 ac roadside holding, is for sale by online auction on Tuesday, March 21, at 2:00p.m.

“Sweetfarm’ is located 2km south of Enniscorthy, close to the River Slaney. The lands are laid out in two divisions and are currently in tillage,” said selling agent, David Quinn of Quinn Property.

“They are of excellent quality and suitable for a range of agricultural enterprises. Either lot may have residential potential, subject to planning permission.

“‘Sweetfarm benefits from a highly accessible location, close to the M11, N30 and N80. There are excellent public transport links in Enniscorthy with rail and bus services.

“Enniscorthy offers full suite of amenities to include primary and secondary schools, hotels, shops, restaurants and a range of active sports clubs including GAA, soccer and rugby,” he added.

Advertisement

‘Sweetfarm’ will be offered in the following lots: lot 1: 11.24 ac; lot 2: 9.5 ac and lot 3: the entire. The owner has been leasing land for some time and has decided to sell this property, David said.

“It will appeal to local farmers as well as hobby farmers,” David added.

The property is guiding at €15,000/ac.

Recent ‘hotly anticipated’ auction

Meanwhile, ‘Cromogue House’ in Cromogue, Bunclody, Co. Wexford, a circa 200ac farm with period residence and range of outbuildings, attracted intense interest when it sold at online in February.

David, who was also the selling agent for this property, said the auction was the largest to have taken place in Co. Wexford for some time and had been hotly anticipated since it was first advertised.

Advertisement

“The property received extensive coverage across local and national media and our offices fielded a substantial amount of enquiries in the weeks and months leading up to the auction,” he said.

David had guided the property in the region of €12,000 to €15,000/ac. He described the farm as “a tremendous and unique opportunity to acquire such a vast holding in one of the most productive agricultural areas in the country”.

After the first round of bidding, the lots reached €3.13 million while the entire peaked at €3.68 million. A second round saw the lots rally. However, the final combined bid fell slightly short of the entire at €3.63 million.

The entire property was declared ‘on the market’ at €3.68 million. Bidding for almost €1 million after it was put ‘on the market’ saw fierce competition to secure the farm.

“Ultimately, the hammer fell at €4.66 million, an extraordinary price of more than €23,000/ac. The result exceeded all expectations,” according to the auctioneer. The farm was purchased in trust by a solicitor.