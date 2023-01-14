Hailed as an “outstanding” 200ac farm with a large period house, Cromogue House, in Cromogue, Bunclody, Co. Wexford is new to the market and is attracting a lot of interest both locally and nationally, according to the selling agent.

The residential farm with period residence and extensive range of outbuildings is for sale by online auction on Tuesday, February 21, at 3:00p.m in one or more lots.

It is on the market as the current owners are retiring.

“This excellent farm with good clean land, enjoys an ideal location along the L2007, just 4km off the N80, Bunclody to Enniscorthy Road,” said auctioneer, David Quinn of Quinn Property, Gorey.

“It is 15km from Enniscorthy, 7km from Bunclody, 5km from Ballindaggin village and 2km off the Bunclody to Kiltealy Road (R746)”

“This top-class farm has a good selection of services to include shops, schools, churches, pubs and sporting facilities, all accessible in the adjoining villages and towns,” he said.

“This superb 200 ac farm is located amongst some of Wexford’s finest lands and has been farmed to a high standard by its present owners. It has extensive road frontage with excellent quality land.

“The residence and farmyard are set back from the public road and are approached via a concrete driveway.”

According to the agent the period house was constructed in 1886 and has been unoccupied for the past 12 years.

“It is structurally sound but in need of renovation and upgrading,” David said.

“It oozes charm and character with many original features and will make a fine family home. There is a garden area to the front of the property with the farmyard and outbuildings to the rear.”

Residential accommodation comprises: An entrance hall; dining roomwith an open fire, cast iron inset and carpet; sitting room, also carpeted with an open fire and cast iron inset; kitchen; back kitchen; utility room; landing; four bedrooms; a dressing room; and a bathroom.

The house extends to approximately 215m and is BER exempt. It has a private well and septic tank, with a three-phase electricity line on the land.

The farm

“The land is generally free draining with two-thirds of the farm currently in grass and one-third in tillage,” the auctioneer said.

“There is little or no waste on the farm. There are two wells and a number of natural water courses on the land which is suitable for most agricultural enterprises.”

The extensive outbuildings on the 200 ac farm include: A free-standing three-bay machinery shed with canopy; enclosed yard with a range of stone buildings and cattle crush; six-bay round roof shed with seven-bay lean-to and four-bay lean-to; three-bay free-standing lean-to; three-bay round-roof shed with canopy and three-bay lean-to; two-bay ‘A’ roofed shed; two open silage pits and ‘A’ roofed shed; and a variety of stone buildings.

The property will be offered in the following lots:

Lot 1: Residence and farmyard on circa 81.21ac;

Lot 2: Circa 21.73ac;

Lot 3: Circa 19.16ac;

Lot 4: Circa 24.63ac;

Lot 5: Circa 52.82ac; and

Lot 6: The entire.

The guide is €12,000/ac for each lot aside from Lot 1, which is guiding between €12-15,000/ac.