What the selling agent hails as a ‘beautiful piece of land’ in a great location adjacent to the N25 at Deelish, Dungarvan has come to property market.

“We are delighted to offer this well presented 34.5ac farm which is divided into three good sized fields, with a water supply on-site. The farm boasts extensive road frontage,” auctioneer, Nicholas Dwane stated.

“The Deelish, Dungarvan land is all in one block, just off the N25, the main Waterford-Cork road. The farm is only 6km from Dungarvan, on the Waterford side,” he added.

“The land in the townland of Deelish, has been rented out over a number of years, with the vendor looking to reinvest elsewhere.”

Dungarvan agricultural land

Dungarvan is a big farming area, mostly dairy, but in close proximity to the Comeragh mountains where large sheep and suckler farmers operate, the auctioneer said.

“I would expect interest to come from the dairy sector. Yet the size of this farm would suit a hobby farmer or an investor,” he stated.

“With land rental prices set to soar in 2023, it would be a sound investment.”

The guide price for the private treaty sale is €325,000. “It’s all positive in the agricultural sector, thankfully not just in the dairy sector. 2022 has been a great year for the majority of farmers,” Dwane said.

Further information is available from auctioneer Nicholas Dwane based in Dungarvan.