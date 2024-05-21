There is a pressing need for a government-led awareness campaign on mental health supports for farmers, according to an Aontú election candidate.

Becky Kealy, who is standing in the Kanturk Local Electoral Area (LEA) in next month’s local elections, said she is very concerned by the stories she is hearing from farmers on a daily basis.

“Farmers are working to a standstill just to try and make ends meet. They are almost being ‘strangled’ by over regulation and this is naturally having a terrible effect on them.

“They are worried about everything, tighter and tighter margins, the weather, their animals, their future and that of their children,” she said.

Mental health

Teagasc research shows that 57% of farmers experienced stress over a five year period, with 13% of farmers reporting being stressed all or most of the time.

Kealy also noted that one in four farmers in Ireland face burnout, which is a state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion caused by long-term involvement in emotionally demanding situations.

“We know when people are stressed and frantic about finances for example they can’t think straight, and that is why it is so vital that all the supports that are available are highlighted and easily accessed,” she said.

The Aontú candidate said that farmers have particular concerns and pressures that are unique in many ways.

“There is the strain of trying to keep the farm, which may have been in the family for generations and in turn ‘minding’ it for future generations.

“We know that while farming is a highly fulfilling way of life, it comes with dangers; it is one of the occupations that sadly records the highest number of fatal and non-fatal work injuries.

“Also, traditionally farmers are generally stoic people and not usually given to talking about their ‘feelings’ and so are used to struggling on quietly and privately.

“All these factors, coupled with the increasing stress add up, and it is like a pressure cooker for our farmers,” she said.

Kealy said that despite the government “talking the talk around mental health”, services are “creaking under the weight of demand”.

“It is absolutely vital that more funding is pumped into care as a matter of urgency.

“Voluntary groups do incredible work, so many would be lost without the hard working and hugely dedicated voluntary sector, but they can only do so much.

“The government has a duty of care and so I feel a national awareness mental health campaign must be rolled out sooner rather than later to help our struggling farmers,” she added.