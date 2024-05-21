The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued a total of 586 approvals under the current Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme since it opened in July 2023 as part of the new Forestry Programme.

The latest Forestry Licensing Dashboard published by the DAFM shows that of these approvals, 381 were issued this year up until the week ending on Friday, May 17, comprising a total area of 1,375ha of ash forest.

Under the Reconstitution Ash Dieback Scheme 2023-2027, owners of ash forest will receive €2,000/ha for site clearance and between €3,858/ha and €8,555/ha for replanting, depending on the chosen forest type.

A total of 479ha of new afforestation has been planted so far this year, according to dashboard figures. However, the total only reflects afforestation which has been paid at first grant stage this year to date, the DAFM said.

Forestry licences

So far this year the DAFM received a total of 1,729 valid applications for forestry licences, compared to 1,261 licences issued. Of these, 276 were afforestation licence applications, of which 190 were approved allowing for 1,513ha of plantings.

Planting of 308ha has been approved so far in May. In order to achieve the government’s annual planting target of 8,000ha set under the Climate Action Plan, the DAFM would need to issues licences for 667ha per month.

Under the Native Area Tree Scheme, 211 approvals have been issued year-to-date which allows for 226ha of new plantings. The scheme allows farmers to plant up to 1ha of native woodland without a licence, or up to 2ha along a watercourse.

Last week the DAFM issued nine planting licences, 30 forest road licences, 25 private felling licences and five Coillte felling licences. Five felling licences were approved for thinning of 152ha, while 25 licences allowed for clear felling of 253ha.