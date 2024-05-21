A Status Orange thunderstorm warning issued Met Éireann is currently in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Tipperary, and Waterford until 8:00p.m today (Tuesday, May 21).

The forecaster is warning of flash flooding, potential damage to power lines, and very difficult travelling conditions with poor visibility.

A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is also in effect and will remain in place for several counties until 10:00p.m today.

Affected regions include all of Leinster and Connacht, as well as the following counties: Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, and Waterford.

The national forecaster has warned of heavy downpours and thunderstorms causing spot flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travelling conditions.

There is also a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning in place for counties: Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry.

The warning has been valid from 8:00a.m today and will continue until 9:00p.m tonight.

Met Éireann has warned that heavy showers and thunderstorms will potentially bring disruption and flooding.

As warnings continue this week, the RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

The RSA has warned drivers to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions.

It stated that this is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning.

Drivers are also advised to use their dipped headlights at all times.

AA Roadwatch also advises drivers to prepare correctly by using the time before a storm worsens to ensure all supplies are arranged.

It warns road users to stay up to date on weather warnings for the area and secure any outside belongings.

AA Roadwatch also recommends that drivers should check their car for any damage following a storm and take photographs before and after.