The opening of the Native Tree Area Scheme (NTAS) under Ireland’s new Forestry Programme 2023-2027 has been announced today (Wednesday, October 4).

Farmers can plant up to 1ha of native woodland without a licence, or up to 2ha if they have a suitable watercourse along which to plant a riparian small-scale native woodland.

The scheme includes grant and annual premium payments over a ten-year period, totalling €22,060/ha for small native forests and €22,840/ha for native forests for water protection.

The opening of the scheme was announced by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Senator Pippa Hackett today.

Eligible land area

A scheme eligibility map has been prepared, detailing the location of approximately 3.1 million hectares of land that will be eligible to join the scheme, Minister Hackett said.

Not all agricultural land was deemed to be eligible due to the land not being suited to native forest establishment or the presence of environmental sensitivities.

Areas not eligible under the scheme include Natura 2000 Sites, Top 8 Freshwater Pearl Mussel Catchments, National Heritage Areas (NHA) and proposed NHAs, Curlew breeding buffer, and peatland.

Anyone interested in the scheme who finds their land isn’t eligible for planting without a licence is encouraged to contact Teagasc or their registered forester about options available to them.

Native Tree Area Scheme

The extent of the area that can be created under this scheme is limited to 2ha per farm holding for the duration of the scheme. Both farmers and non-farmers may avail of scheme supports.

The following tree species are acceptable to be included in the Native Tree Area Scheme: Alder;

Strawberry tree;

Silver birch;

Downy birch;

Hazel;

Holly;

Crab apple; Scots pine;

Black poplar;

Aspen;

Wild cherry;

Bird cherry;

Sessile oak;

Pedunculate oak; Goat willow;

Bay willow;

English whitebeam;

Whitebeam;

Rowan; and

Irish whitebeam. The scheme has been designed to have a straightforward approval process, which means that it is now open for new native forests to be planted before the end of 2023, she said.

All existing fences and boundaries must be to a standard that protects the emerging forest, and sites must be protected from domestic stock and grazing animals, including deer and hares.

The fencing requirements for this scheme are the same as those applied to the Afforestation Scheme, however, deer fencing will not be eligible for grant aid, the DAFM said.

Grants and premiums

Grants will be paid in two instalments, the first of which may be claimed immediately after planting. The second instalment can be claimed at least 4 years after planting has been completed. Native Tree Area Scheme grant rates. Source: DAFM

Forestry premiums will be payable only for new forests which qualify for a Native Tree Area grant from the DAFM and will be payable for a maximum period of 10 years.

For the purposes of eligibility and payment of grant and premiums, no differentiation is made between farmers and non-farmers, according to the DAFM. Native Tree Area premium rates. Source: DAFM

The DAFM notes that the input of foresters registered with the DAFM will be required to ensure the eligibility criteria associated with scheme terms and conditions are adhered to.

The successful establishment of these native forests will require the know-how of registered foresters to ensure these forests are correctly sited and managed to free-growing stage.

All scheme details, including the terms and conditions, are available on the on DAFM website under the ‘forestry grants and schemes’ section.