Co. Cork farmers received the largest total county payment under the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) in 2022 according to figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The data reveals that farmers in the ‘Rebel’ county received a total of €1.3 million euro from the department last year.

This was closely followed by Wexford which received a total of €1.2 million euro in payments under the TIS in 2022.

The scheme is a support measure for farmers to incentivise the increase in the eligible tillage crop area in 2023 to reduce the dependency on imported feed material.

A total of €10.9 million was paid out through the TIS in 2022 according to the DAFM.

The table below outlines what each county received as a result of farmers applying from that location. 2022 Tillage Incentive Scheme Payments issued in calendar year 2022 Payments issued in 2023 Carlow €287,208 €78,632 Cavan €26,748 €6,116 Clare €13,304 €12,000 Cork €1,306,808 €466,192 Donegal €323,908 €85,160 Dublin €246,564 €29,916 Galway €252,100 €72,364 Kerry €224,308 €85,608 Kildare €319,972 €68,800 Kilkenny €469,880 €169,024 Laois €329,412 €59,008 Leitrim – – Limerick €155,312 €48,052 Longford €72,776 €15,200 Louth €413,724 €30,652 Mayo €53,520 €13,944 Meath €775,736 €76,884 Monaghan €69,308 €18,464 Offaly €366,476 €160,516 Roscommon €28,380 €13,524 Sligo €24,448 €5,464 Tipperary €747,276 €231,540 Waterford €345,044 €90,980 Westmeath €276,628 €119,480 Wexford €1,222,592 €280,380 Wicklow €288,472 €69,916 Source: Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine

In response to a parliamentary question from independent Laois-Offaly TD, Carol Nolan to the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, the minister stated: “Payments under the 2022 Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) commenced in December 2022 for all applications which were cleared at that time.

“Payments continued to issue into calendar year 2023 as further cases were cleared.”

Farmers are paid €200 for each eligible hectare under the maintenance option. of the scheme and €400 for each eligible hectare under the newly converted land option.