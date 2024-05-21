Carbery has today (Tuesday, May 21), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for April supplies.

The processor said it increased its base milk price for April by 0.5c/L. Carbery is also continuing to support its milk price from its stability fund with a contribution of 0.5c/L.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average milk price of 42.19c/L.

This April milk price includes VAT, a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, and the processor’s FutureProof sustainability bonus and stability fund support.

The processor notes that both the 0.5c/L increase in the base price and the 0.5c/L payment from the stability fund and the FutureProof bonus as quoted above are excluding VAT.

“While global supply is muted, global demand is uncertain which continues to create volatility in dairy markets.

“We will continue to monitor global developments closely to ensure we can support shareholders,” according to a spokesperson for the processor.

Milk price

Meanwhile, Tirlán confirmed that it will pay a total of 41.58c/L , including VAT, for April creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The processor said the price includes a weather payment of 1.5c/L, including VAT, which will be paid on all milk volumes supplied in April that meet quality criteria.

Dairygold decided to hold its base milk price of 40c/L for supplies in April and will continue to pay a weather/fodder relief payment, albeit at a reduced rate.

The relief payment will be paid at a rate of 1c/L. The base price is paid at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat and is inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses, as well as VAT.