One of the big talking points among farmers this week has been the list of the items that are eligible for funding under the new Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).

The list of eligible items and reference costs was unveiled by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) late last week.

The scheme aims to provide assistance for farmers who need to to upgrade their facilities in an effort to improve either the safety, nutrient storage facilities or efficiency of their farms.

Speaking to Agriland, Teagasc buildings specialist Tom Fallon offered advice for farmers who are considering applying for TAMS funding.

He said that farmers who are planning to make changes or improvements to their farm should first identify what it is they intend on upgrading, introducing, constructing or adding to their farm enterprise.

He noted that a lot of farmers (dairy farmers in particular) have work to do on constructing extra soiled-water storage on their farms.

Once these improvements have been identified, he said farmers should then meet with their agricultural advisor to see if their proposed improvements will be eligible for grant support.

He said: “There is a considerable bit of work in preparing a TAMS application. Where farmers plan on building, the first step is to get planning permission and apply for the funding once planning has been approved.”

“Farmers may have to go through a process of discussing what they’re thinking of doing with their advisor so they know exactly what’s involved.

“A lot of the TAMS applications are based on the planning permission drawings. They’re important to get right as they almost form part of the contract.”

The Teagasc buildings specialist emphasised the importance of ensuring the drawings are accurate.

“If there’s a silage pit being built and there’s no apron on the plans, that can cause problems down the line. Prevention is better than having to sort these things later,” he said.

“The best thing to do is sit down with your advisor and work out what you want and then incorporate TAMS-eligible structures into the plans.”

He emphasised that planning permission (where relevant) has to be approved before applying for TAMS but said that measures such as resurfacing a silage pit can be completed without planning.

Interest from drystock farmers

The Teagasc buildings specialist noted a large interest from drystock farmers looking to apply for TAMS funding for measures such as moving agitation points outside and converting existing cattle housing into organic-eligible housing.

“There’s a lot of drystock and suckler farmers who are interested in applying for TAMS funding for measures such as cattle handling and loading facilities, housing, and heat-detection collars,” he said.

“Things that will make life easier; every farmer has to look at those types of measures.”

Interest from dairy farmers

He also said that there is a high level of interest among dairy farmers in applying to TAMS for funding.

He said that underpasses, farm roadways, cow-drafting facilities and heat detection collars are some of the key areas of interest for dairy farmers. He said that for these farmers, “extra soiled water and slurry storage should be considered as well”.

Fallon added that after recent expansion on many dairy farms, additional cubicles and silage pit space may be required.

“Where pits are too high, additional silage storage facilities should be considered to help make the farm safer,” he said.

TAMS solar

The TAMS 3 solar scheme opened for applications on Wednesday (February 22).

The Teagasc buildings specialist believes this funding “will get a lot of traction” from farmers.

Grant aid under the solar capital investment scheme (SCIS) will be paid at a rate of 60% with a ceiling of €90,000.

He explained that farmers applying to install solar panels will have to undergo an energy survey first.

“It will depend on the Maximum Input Capacity (MIC) of the powerline coming to the farm. You can’t have a system that will be exporting more energy than the local transformer can take,” he said.

He noted that installing solar panels is a “no brainer” for farmers who intend to use the energy captured to heat water and cool milk

Concluding, the Teagasc buildings specialist said: “Really, there’s something for every farmer in it (TAMS 3). Every farmer doesn’t have to apply or it this year, but over a period, I think most farmers will take advantage off it.”