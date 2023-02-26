A displaced abomasum (DA) is unfortunately a common reason for a vet to preform surgery on a farm during the calving season.

It is commonly seen in cows in the four weeks post-calving, when the abomasum moves from its normal position and becomes trapped between the rumen and the abdominal wall.

Left displaced abomasum (LDA) accounts for up to 90% of displaced abomasums on farms.

The exact cause of a DA is not fully known, but calving is a risk factor.

During pregnancy the abomasum is displaced by the expanding uterus, so once the cow calves the abomasum has to move back to its normal position.

If it does not return to its normal location, it can result in a DA.

What to look out for

The symptoms for an LDA or right displaced abomasum (RDA) are similar to ketosis. Cows will go off their feed, become depressed and have a reduced milk yield.

Cows with an RDA can suffer from more severe symptoms such as colic, elevated heart rates, scant faeces and diarrhoea.

Milk yield on individual cows can often be difficult to monitor on many farms, while identifying cows that are off their feed can be somewhat easier to spot.

At this time of year it may be a good idea to look at the troughs in the parlour to see if cows have eaten the meal – this is easier to spot in parlours with individual troughs.

If you suspect a cow has an LDA or RDA you should contact your vet as rapid intervention and treatment will reduce the recovery time.

Your vet will be able to determine if a DA is the issue by using their stethoscope to listen for the presence of a ‘pinging’ noise. This noise is caused by the gas-filled abomasum.

Displaced abomasum

The prevention of DAs can be achieved with good management practices during the transition period on farms.

Ensuring the animal has good rumen fill is important, so offering cows good-quality forage is important during this period.

Some other steps to take include ensuring cows are in the correct body condition score (BCS); having a high-quality feed; ensuring there is enough feed space; and slowly increasing concentrates after calving.