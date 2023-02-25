Preparations are well underway for the elections to determine who will be the next president of Macra.

The young farmers and rural youth organisation issued nomination papers to its 160 clubs on February 8.

The biannual national election will also fill the roles of the organisation’s three vice-presidents in the Munster, Leinster and Northwest regions for the 2023-2025 term.

In 2021, John Keane became the 38th president of Macra and the fourth Tipperary Macra member to serve in the role

Keane was joined by an all-female vice-president line-up which included Elaine Houlihan in Munster, Luna Orofiamma in the Northwest and Claire Gough in Leinster.

Elections

Prospective candidates will have to secure the backing of a number of clubs in order to stand for election.

A club wishing to nominate a candidate must complete the nomination form and have it signed by the club secretary, who must be registered at Macra’s national office.

The proposed candidate completing the form also indicating their willingness to go forward for election. This nomination form is then sent to national office.

The closing date for nominations is next Wednesday (March 1).

Following this, Macra will issue ballot papers to its clubs on March 15. The presidential election runs on the basis of one vote per club.

The farming organisation said that all ballot papers must be returned by the closing date of April 5, at 1:00p.m.

Macra

Currently, Elaine Houlihan, the Munster vice-president, is the only candidate to formally declare an interest in running to become the 39th Macra president.

Hailing from a beef farm in Athlacca, Co. Limerick, Elaine, who works as a physiotherapist, is a member of the Kilmallock and Limerick Macra clubs.

However, Agriland understands that several other potential candidates are considering running for the top position in the organisation.

If successful in her election bid, Houlihan would become only the second woman to lead Macra.

In 2007, Catherine Buckley from Co. Cork became the first female president of the farming organisation.

It is estimated that Macra currently has a membership of between 10,500-11,000 people across the country.