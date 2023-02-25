A man who moved back to Co. Down from Manchester after becoming a father to two adopted children has launched Ethical Schoolwear, a school uniforms-business based at his Crossgar smallholding where he keeps horses, chickens, and ducks, and grows some of their own food.

For communications manager Liam Killen, the new venture marks a change in direction and one that was prompted by his relocation to the area in which he grew up, as well as his experiences as a parent.

Since Liam became a parent seven years ago when he and his husband adopted their son, he realised that he asked a lot of questions.

What’s that? Where’s it from? Who made it? What’s it made from? How much? Sorry, I think I misheard you… how much?, he asked.

Many of these questions have been about school uniforms. Liam found it difficult getting answers to his questions, and sometimes got no response at all. So he decided to set up a shop, and Ethical Schoolwear was born.

Advertisement

“It’s for people who are trying to do the right thing for the planet, the people who make school uniforms, the kids who wear them and the grown-ups who pay for them,” he said.

Ethical Schoolwear

Ethical Schoolwear is an online shop, offering plain and embroidered school uniforms.

“It only sells items that have been produced by B Corp-certified suppliers. The business has also pledged to plant a tree for each sale, and the trees can be named by the customers,” he said.

Having grown up surrounded by fields, Liam is a self-confessed nature lover, a sentiment that has been boosted by his children’s desire to look after the planet. He plans to increase the amount of wild land on his holding by creating more woodland and native hedgerows to act as nature highways.

“I hope that by creating an oasis for wildlife, as well as a carbon sink to absorb CO2 (carbon dioxide), that our small efforts can make a lasting difference,” he said.

Advertisement

“Each tree will absorb nearly a tonne of CO2 in its lifetime. Customers will have the option to name their tree and I will post the planting on social media so that they can explain to their kids the positive impact their uniform is having on the environment.”

In addition to a range of affordable plain uniforms, Ethical Schoolwear is selling embroidered items for Cedar Integrated Primary School in Crossgar.

Liam is also in talks with more Northern Irish schools whose headteachers are keen to offer the choice of ethical schoolwear to parents.

“I’m amazed by the response to be honest. I wasn’t expecting to make any sales until the summer, when people are actually looking for school uniforms,” he said.

“It’s meant I’ve had to very quickly make decisions on the eco mailing-bags to use and get my extra-tall tree guards ready for planting – we have hares that like to nibble.”