The number of cattle sold at marts in Ireland amounted to over 1.8 million head (1,815,509) in 2022, an increase of 91,587 cattle on the number sold at marts in 2021.

The news comes as the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) recently published its final Animal Identification and Movement System (AIMS) figures for mart sales in 2022.

As the table below indicates, the highest number of cattle sold at marts was in March last year, with over 249,000 head of cattle sold in the month.

The table below shows the numbers of cattle sold and not sold at marts on a monthly basis for 2021 and 2022:

MonthCattle sold 2022Cattle returned home 2022 (no sale)Cattle sold 2021Cattle returned home 2021 (no sale)
January80,2103,49665,1352,939
February154,4976,613131,4377,921
March249,09613,896227,95112,260
April216,30310,842207,52313,346
May157,8916,350140,36612,665
June110,6555,94589,8725,163
July80,1375,110115,0626,920
August117,1066,307115,9748,931
September166,36511,065164,4979,748
October237,55615,447236,82119,256
November172,4929,662158,25713,110
December73,2013,55771,0275,777
Totals1,815,50998,2901,723,922118,036
Cattle sold and not sold totals1,913,7991,841,958
Source: DAFM

As the table above indicates, there are three months of the year where over 200,000 head of cattle were sold – March, April and October.

Large volumes of calves appearing at marts in March and early April contributed significantly to these figures, and high volumes of store cattle coming off grass to be sold contributed significantly to the number of cattle sold at marts in October.

Cattle not sold at marts

The DAFM has also published figures for farm-to-farm sales or cattle that were sold privately (not through a mart).

The number of cattle traded privately has been decreasing since 2020. The introduction of online bidding at mart sales following the outbreak of Covid-19 has had a significant part to play in the growth of numbers of cattle being traded at the mart.

Just over 1.41 million cattle were sold privately in 2022. This figure is down by almost 128,800 head on the 1.54 million cattle sold privately in 2021.

