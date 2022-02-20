The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has revealed the amount of cattle traded at Irish marts in 2021.

Data from the DAFM shows the number of cattle sold at marts witnessed an increase of almost 300,000 cattle last year.

The total number of cattle moved through marts in 2021 was over 1.8 million – up from the 1.5 million cattle moved through marts in 2020.

The table below shows data on mart statistics in 2021 compared to 2020: 2020 2021 Total cattle moved to marts: 1,530,604 1,841,958 Cattle returned unsold to farm of origin: 105,150 118,034 Cattle moved to new destination: 1,425,454 1,723,924 Number of marts with 0-5,000 cattle throughput: 15 13 Number of marts with 5,001-20,000 cattle throughput: 43 36 Number of marts with more than 20,000 cattle throughput: 25 34 Source: DAFM

According to a statement from the DAFM, detailed information on each individual mart “cannot be supplied due to commercial sensitivity”.

The statement added that mart sales continued throughout 2020 and 2021 despite the difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As farmers will remember, the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland led to restrictions introduced at the mart, in line with wider restrictions introduced across society.

Marts played a key role in ensuring that the wheels of the livestock sector kept turning, while also ensuring that farmers and communities were kept safe during the pandemic.

The rapid adoption of online sales enabled livestock trading to continue at high volumes, even when public attendance at sale rings was not permitted due to social distancing.

Continuing, the department’s statement added: “DAFM supported Irish livestock marts in making the transition to online sales through the provision of information and communications technology (ICT) grants.”

According to the department, 61 marts availed of the scheme with a total of €233,695 paid out under the scheme to livestock marts.