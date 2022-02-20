Irish farm-management software company, Herdwatch, has reached over two million registered calves on its app this month.

The company said it is expecting this number to rise further in the coming weeks, as the calving season pregresses.

Commenting on the two-million milestone mark, Herdwatch founder and CEO, Fabien Peyaud said:

“Calving is a very busy time of the year for farmers across the country with many late nights and worries about cows due to calve.”

The farm-management software enables farmers to record and keep track of calf births, replacing pen and paper methods.

More than 16,000 farmers in Ireland and the UK are using the company’s app.

A survey conducted by Herdwatch indicates that farmers using the app save three hours, on average, per week.

The app can also be used by farmers for medicine and feed records, full herd and breeding management as well as farm compliance management.

Millions of digital records are kept safe on behalf of farmers, CEO Peyaud explained, including animal details and breeding records.

The software also offers to take milk records in order to track cow performance, record of weight and the average daily gain analysis.

Herdwatch – new offerings

Herdwatch recently made changes to their app, including the addition of a farm-mapping feature. The company stated that over 100,000ac of farmland have been mapped on the app so far.

The Irish farm management software company also announced details of their upcoming venture ‘Flockwatch‘.

Targeted at sheep farmers, this software will provide farmers with the same features Herdwatch delivers for dairy and beef farmers.

Aiming to further enhance features of their farmer-focused apps in future, Herdwatch announced plans to double their workforce by 2024.