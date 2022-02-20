The Tinahely Agricultural Society has announced the return in 2022 of its Tinahely Agricultural Show.

Following a two-year gap, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 86th instalment will take place on the August bank holiday Monday.

The Tinahely Agricultural Show attracts over 20,000 visitors and 400 trade exhibitors and is one of Ireland’s largest agri-events.

The show captures the essence of rural Ireland with a huge range of entertainment, livestock competitions, equestrian competitions, arts and crafts, family entertainment and the best of Irish food produce.

“The decision has been welcomed by all associated with the show, including our community of members and volunteers, who are already working hard and sharing ideas to deliver a superb family day out that everyone can enjoy,” the society said in a statement.

Its chair, Thomas McDonald, said:

“The show committee would like to thank all of our trade stands, local businesses and sponsors, who have shown such unwavering support through the past few years and we are looking forward to welcoming them back in 2022.”

“This has been a difficult time for so many people and we are committed to delivering a top-quality show that the people of Wicklow, and beyond, will relish”, he added.

‘’It’s all systems go to make the 2022 show the best ever.’’

Entrance dates for show categories will be announced in the coming weeks and entries will be accepted here