The proposed closure of Dursey cable car is a disaster for all stakeholders of Dursey Island, especially farmers, according to Cork South West TD, Christopher O’Sullivan.

“I have spoken to farmers who have both sheep and cattle on the island,” the TD said.

“Obviously the months of April and May are incredibly important in terms of lambing and calving and they are extremely concerned that if issues arise or if something goes wrong that animal welfare will become an issue, as they cannot guarantee the safety of their livestock.

“I have urged Cork County Council to delay the works until the end of May at the very least, to allow for the lambing and calving season to pass. But as of yet, they have indicated that there is very little they can do.

“In the meantime, I have been speaking with the department of transport and Jack Chambers, minister with responsibility for the islands, in order to arrange some sort of ferry transport in the meantime.

“This will be limited because of weather but it is certainly better than not being able to access the island at all,” he said.

Farmers using cable car to access livestock

Donal O’Donovan, who chairs Cork West Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said the cable car closure would affect about eight farmers who live on the mainland who access their livestock by using the cable car.

Advertisement

“There are about 70 cows and 700 sheep that were taken out by ferry to the island,” he said.

“With calving and lambing on the island, the proposed dates of closure for cable car repairs are during a very critical time of year for farmers.

“The work hasn’t gone to tender and it is hoped that the work can be pushed out to the end of May. A technical issue was found during Storm Barra and Cork County Council want to close the cable car.

“However, April and May will not work for the farmers who have jobs on the mainland as they use the cable car to access their animals on a daily basis.

“Other suggested ways of access aren’t safe as a very dangerous stretch of water is involved and they would be very much dependent on the tide. You would have to be very skilled to get in there,” said Donal.

“There are plans to build a new cable car but the dates haven’t been announced yet. There is an animal welfare issue here as the farmers have to look after their livestock and they will have losses if the closure happens.

“We are calling on the council to extend the start of the work so that the farmers can look after their animals. There are also two people living on the island who need to get weekly provisions. The cable car is a lifeline for them and for the farmers. The ferry is used about four times a year,” said the Cork West IFA chairman.