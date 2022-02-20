The University College Dublin (UCD) Agricultural Society (Ag Soc) has announced the return of the in-person Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition Careers Fair next month.

UCD’s Ag Soc will run the annual careers fair in an in-person event on Wednesday, March 2, in the Ad Astra Hall at the UCD student centre.

The careers fair provides the opportunity for companies and organisations to present the career offers they have available for students.

In recent years, up to 50 companies have attended the event and used the chance to meet the new cohort of graduates entering the industry.

Students are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills gained across courses in the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science.

Announcing the return of the in-person event, UCD’s Ag Soc said:

“This interactive and vibrant event showcases the strong links between graduates of UCD and the agriculture and food industry.”

Previous graduates of the UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science will represent their current employer, companies and organisations participating at the careers fair.

The UCD Agricultural Society encourages any companies or organisations interested in attending Ag Soc’s Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition Careers Fair 2022, to get in touch.

“The event has long been a highlight of the year for students of the Agriculture, Food Science and Human Nutrition programmes at UCD,” UCD’s Ag Soc stated.

As part of the careers event, the annual graduate handbook, sponsored by FRS recruitment, will be launched and presented to attendees.

UCD’s School of Agriculture and Food Science recently held a livestream on Instagram, discussing career options in agriculture, food science and human nutrition.

Recent graduates were part of the online event, sharing their experiences in the agriculture and food science industry.