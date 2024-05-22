Funding worth a total of €600,000 for the community-led Peatlands and Natura Community Engagement Scheme 2024 has been announced today (Wednesday, May 22), with applications now open.

Maximum grants of €40,000 are available for the conservation and revitalisation of Natura 2000 designated sites, and up to €20,000 for non-Natura peatland sites. Up to 80% of project costs will be covered.

Since its establishment in 2018, the scheme provides funding to support the conservation and revitalisation of raised bog and blanket bog Special Areas of Conservation (SACs), Natural Heritage Areas (NHAs) and other peatland areas.

The scheme is now being expanded to include communities that wish to foster better engagement with other designated and protected habitats and species, as well as peatland habitats.

This is in line with the priorities and objectives of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and meets Ireland’s obligations under the EU Birds and Habitats Directive.

The closing date for submission of 2024 applications is Friday, July 5. Applications are now invited across a diverse range of initiatives with a community benefit, including:

Events, education programmes, promotions, publications, and exhibitions;

Development of conservation management plans, public amenity and recreational measures, and maintenance measures that support conservation measures;

Monitoring or surveying work to inform of restoration/conservation projects;

Invasive species and fire control measures;

Anti-littering initiatives to local environmental improvements in the area of the designated sites and other peatland areas.

The announcement was made by Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Malcolm Noonan as he visited Clara Bog, Co. Offaly as part of National Biodiversity Week.

Natura 2000

The scheme aims to encourage local communities, organisations, educational institutions and other stakeholders to actively contribute to the conservation and restoration of Natura 2000 sites and peatland areas.

The overarching goal of the Natura 2000 network is to safeguard Europe’s most precious and endangered species and habitats, as delineated by both the Birds Directive and the Habitats Directive.

Member states bear the responsibility of preserving these sites and ensuring their sustainable management, encompassing both ecological and economic considerations.

“Peatlands act as the primary reservoir of carbon in the Irish landscape and hold a pivotal role in Ireland’s endeavours to combat climate change.

“The restoration of peatlands yields significant ancillary benefits, such as enhanced biodiversity, augmented natural capital, improved water quality and flood mitigation,” according to the department.

Peatlands scheme

Speaking from Clara, Minister Noonan said the scheme “reaffirms our collective commitment to empowering local communities and fostering a deeper connection with our natural heritage”.

“Through collaborative efforts, we can safeguard our precious ecosystems, enhance biodiversity, and mitigate the impacts of climate change, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come,” the minister said.

“This is a programme that looks to build on that significant individual and community engagement with nature, and to resource new and frontier areas in that arena,” NPWS director general, Niall Ó Donnchú added.