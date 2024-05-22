The 112ha dairy calf-to-beef demonstration farm located in Ballyvadin, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, has been officially launched this week.

The farm titled: ‘The Tipperary Dairy Calf to Beef Demonstration Farm’ is leased for 15 years from April 2022 and is rearing over 300 dairy-beef calves to finish each year.

The demonstration farm is a joint initiative between Dawn Meats, Shinagh Estates and Teagasc, and was established to demonstrate best practice in breeding, rearing and finishing dairy beef animals.

The project aims to demonstrate the benefits of closer integration between the dairy and beef farming sectors to produce profitable dairy beef.

Building a sustainable outlet for dairy-beef calves coming from the dairy industry “is a priority for both the dairy and beef industries”, according to Teagasc.

The Tipperary Dairy Calf to Beef Demonstration Farm aims to showcase:

The significant advantage of strong collaboration between beef and dairy farmers in the breeding and transfer of healthy calves between both parties;

Operate a financially sustainable farm business using excellent pasture management, early age at slaughter and high animal-health and welfare;

Minimise both nitrogen and phosphorus losses to the environment;

Implement mitigation strategies that reduce the impact of dairy calf-to beef farming on climate change;

Incorporate a proportion of the farm into high diversity landscape features;

Implement mitigation strategies to reduce GHG and ammonia emissions to the environment;

Reduce the use of antibiotics and anthelmintics.

Speaking at the launch in Tipperary this week, Teagasc director Prof. Frank O’ Mara said:

“There are more dairy-beef animals coming from the dairy herd now than before, and a demonstration farm like this one is important for Teagasc in the dissemination of information and to communicate best practice to other farmers.

“We are delighted to work with our partners, Dawn Meats and Shinagh Estates on this initiative. It was important for us to have both the dairy and beef sectors involved in this farm.”

Chief executive of Dawn Meats, Niall Browne said: “The key to this project, is that it’s a true partnership between the beef and dairy industry.

“This farm can demonstrate the importance of using the best genetics to produce a beef calf, operating high animal health standards, getting the feeding right both at grass and indoors, and achieving the levels of finish required by the market place.”

An open day on the Tipperary Dairy Calf to Beef Demonstration Farm will take place on Wednesday, July 10, from 11:00a.m, with a particular focus on Dairy-Beef integration.

A live forum will take place at 2:00p.m. All farmers are welcome to attend.

Chair of Shinagh Estates, Donal Santry, said:

“It’s great to be part of this project. As a dairy farmer from west Cork, we can see the importance of this project in developing a proper sustainable outlet for our calves, and the learnings from the Tipperary Dairy Calf to Beef Demonstration Farm will be relevant nationwide.”