Environmental schemes for farmers “should be voluntary”, according to Fianna Fáil TD and candidate for the European Elections, Barry Cowen.

He has said that funding for such environmental scheme should be provided upfront to farmers to help cover the costs of being more sustainable.

The TD for Laois-Offaly insisted that these schemes must not impact the Single Farm Payment and that farmers should be financially rewarded for their contributions to environmental sustainability, with these funds being separate from the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Deputy Cowen’s has stressed the importance of having knowledgeable representation in Brussels to secure the best deals for Irish farmers.

He also criticised Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, accusing him of being “out of touch” with the farming community for not knowing what the average farmer’s wage is.

Cowen calls for support

Deputy Cowen pledged to advocate for additional support for livestock and sheep farmers, emphasising the need for tailored environmental and production supports, as drystock farming incomes tend to generally be lower.

Cowen has also criticised some other election candidates for what he claims is their lack of awareness regarding government funding for nature restoration schemes and EU-funded initiatives like the €100 million allocated to Bord na Móna for rewetting projects.

Cowen argued that such progress should be acknowledged to avoid misleading the farming community.

The deputy has also highlighted the critical impact of Brussels’ decisions on Irish agriculture.

“Agriculture is the most significantly affected sector by what goes on in Brussels, and we need people who know farming inside out in order to get the best deals for our farmers,” he concluded.