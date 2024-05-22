The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has approved over half of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The latest statistics from the department show that 4,831 (53%) out of the total 9,110 applications have been given the green light.

A further 3,679 applications are still being considered by officials, while 394 have been rejected and 206 were withdrawn.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the ten TAMS 3 schemes:

TAMS 3 schemeApplicationsRejectedWithdrawnIn progressApproved
Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme2,20094568921,158
Dairy Equipment Scheme21710780120
Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme3,113185561,1491,723
Low Emission Slurry Spreading756115283457
Organic Capital Investment Scheme6341412151457
Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme46103114
Solar Capital Investment Scheme7382013588117
Tillage Capital Investment Scheme444271576326
Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme4382514180219
Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme5241718249240
Total9,1103942063,6794,831
TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Since May 13, the department has approved an additional 230 applications made under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS).

1,721 out of 3,113 applications for the scheme have been approved, 185 applications have been rejected and 56 withdrawn.

DAFM also cleared a further 122 applications under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS). 1,158 out of 2,200 applications have now received approval.

457 Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) applications were approved in that period, along with 42 Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) applications.

TAMS

Meanwhile, the latest data published by the DAFM also shows that 386 applications made under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still “in progress”.

The department has approved 7,032 (85%) of the 8,203 applications submitted for the initial round of TAMS 3.

Of the outstanding tranche 1 applications, 162 relate to the AWNSS, 73 to the FSCIS and 57 to the SCIS.

AGRI-BUSINESS CAP CAP SCHEMES DAFM DAFM SCHEMES SCHEMES TAMS TAMS 3