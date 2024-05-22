The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has approved over half of the applications made by farmers under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The latest statistics from the department show that 4,831 (53%) out of the total 9,110 applications have been given the green light.

A further 3,679 applications are still being considered by officials, while 394 have been rejected and 206 were withdrawn.

The following table provides a breakdown of the current status of tranche 2 applications under the ten TAMS 3 schemes: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 94 56 892 1,158 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 10 7 80 120 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 185 56 1,149 1,723 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 1 15 283 457 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 14 12 151 457 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 31 14 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 20 13 588 117 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 27 15 76 326 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 25 14 180 219 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 17 18 249 240 Total 9,110 394 206 3,679 4,831 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

Since May 13, the department has approved an additional 230 applications made under the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS).

1,721 out of 3,113 applications for the scheme have been approved, 185 applications have been rejected and 56 withdrawn.

DAFM also cleared a further 122 applications under the Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS). 1,158 out of 2,200 applications have now received approval.

457 Organic Capital Investment Scheme (OCIS) applications were approved in that period, along with 42 Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) applications.

TAMS

Meanwhile, the latest data published by the DAFM also shows that 386 applications made under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 are still “in progress”.

The department has approved 7,032 (85%) of the 8,203 applications submitted for the initial round of TAMS 3.

Of the outstanding tranche 1 applications, 162 relate to the AWNSS, 73 to the FSCIS and 57 to the SCIS.