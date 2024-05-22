FBD Holdings plc has today (Wednesday, May 22) announced the appointment of an additional independent non-executive director.

The insurance company said that Olive Gaughan will join the board of FBD Holdings and FBD Insurance in her new role with immediate effect.

She has also been appointed as a member of the board audit committee and the board risk committee for the group.

FBD Holdings

Gaughan is a fellow of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland and a fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries in the UK.

FBD Holdings described her as a “highly experienced actuarial professional”.

Prior to her appointment, Gaughan was director of actuarial services in Mazars Ireland.

Over the last thirty years she has also held several roles in the commercial sector as part of the senior management teams in Prudential International Assurance, Aviva Life and Pensions, and Canada Life Assurance.

Chair of FBD Holdings, Liam Herlihy welcomed Olive Gaughan to the company on behalf of the board.

“She brings additional actuarial, risk and audit experience to the board of FBD and a wealth of knowledge that FBD will benefit from now and into the future.

“We look forward to working with her to deliver for FBD and its stakeholders,” he said.

Earlier this month, FBD Holdings reported a “solid” trading performance to date this year, despite the impact of adverse weather events, particularly Storm Isha.

Gross written premium (GWP), that is all money collected from customers for insurance premiums, increased by approximately 9% compared to the same period in 2023.

The growth in premium was driven from increased new business policies written in business, retail and in particular farm.