Farmers can receive up to €130/MWh for renewable energy export projects under the second phase of the Small-Scale Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (SRESS) launched today (Wednesday, May 22).

The scheme is aimed at renewable energy community groups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including farmers, to support the deployment of small-scale renewable electricity generators.

The Climate Action Plan sets a target of up to 5GW of solar by 2025, and 8GW by 2030, as well as at least 500MW of local community-based renewable energy projects and increased levels of new micro-generation and small-scale generation.

Tariffs available under the SRESS, which comes at a duration of 15 years, for SMEs, including farmers, and communities are as follows:

Solar PV up to 1MW Communities: €150/MWh; SMEs and farmers: €130/MWh;

Solar PV greater than 1MW and up to 6MW Communities: €140/MWh; SMEs and farmers: €120/MWh

Wind energy up to 6MW Communities: €90/MWh; SMEs and farmers: €80/MWh.



Under the SRESS, a farmer, a developer or a community will enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with a registered electricity supplier from which they will receive a certain amount of revenue.

If the revenue received is below the tariffs announced under the renewable energy scheme, the state will pay a top-up to the electricity supplier which will be automatically passed on to the applicant.

All farmers all eligible to apply for the renewable energy scheme. Farmers who receive grants under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) can still apply for the SRESS, however, the projects must be entirely separate.

No auction process is required under the scheme. The terms and conditions of the scheme are expected to be published in July this year, with scheme applications opening later this year.