The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, has officially announced significant investment in the next phase of research at the Dairy Processing Technology Centre (DPTC), based in Limerick.

The DPTC, which is hosted by the University of Limerick (UL), brings together Teagasc and leading researchers from the university sector to work with Ireland’s largest dairy processors.

Backed by Enterprise Ireland, DPTC is focused on driving future growth and sustainability in the Irish dairy processing sector, through advances in processing and sustainable manufacturing.

Investment in Dairy Processing Technology Centre

The €14 million Enterprise Ireland investment announced by the Tánaiste will see, the DPTC focus on key challenges for the sector, over the next five years.

This includes the production of high-value quality products that are cost-effective and sustainable, as set out by international commitments such as the EU 2030 Climate Energy Policy Framework.

With support from its industry partners and research projects, the DPTC expects to invest approximately €34 million in research and innovation over the next five years.

Varadkar said: “With our climate law, Ireland is now one of the most ambitious countries in the world on climate.

“At the same time, agriculture is one of our largest and most important indigenous industries. We make enough food to feed our population nine times over. That’s something we should be proud of and we want it to continue.

“This research is crucial as we move to a low-carbon society, to ensure our food industry can thrive, modernise and continue to compete globally,” he added.

Enterprise Ireland CEO, Leo Clancy, said: “The establishment of the Dairy Processing Technology Centre anticipated the significant market disruption that would occur with the removal of milk quotas in 2015.

“Anticipating disruption is now an essential part of business planning, and the DPTC was ahead of its time. Since then it has proved how effective collaboration between industry leaders and our research community can be.

“There are now eight technology centres operating across Ireland, focused on critical areas such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, microelectronics, pharmaceuticals and food.

“The collaborative model deployed by the technology centre network will become increasingly important as our entire economy adapts to a low-carbon future and embeds sustainability at every stage of the production process.”

