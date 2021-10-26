On Friday (October 29) Carnew Mart will offer up 49 high economic breeding index (EBI) heifer calves, seven maiden heifers and three stock bulls for David Young.

This will be the first time that David has held a production sale. The herd has expanded from 60 cows in 2013, to 230 cows currently being milked on the farm.

With no further room for expansion David has made the decision to sell some heifers.

The heifers on offer are coming from an exceptionally good herd of cows; the herd produced 579kg of milk solids last year, which puts it in the top 1% of Glanbia suppliers.

This year, the herd is on target to produce 595kg of milk solids and also sold two bulls into artificial insemination (AI).

Pre-sale insights

Ahead of the sale, Agriland spoke with David, who said: “It took three days to pick the heifers we were going to sell, I would of preferred to have kept them all.”

The herd’s current average EBI is €187, which puts it in the top 2% of herds, with milk accounting for €56, fertility €91 and a maintenance figure of €17.

Commenting further, David stated: “All animals on offer at the sale have been genotyped with 49 heifer calves, seven maiden heifers and three stock bulls on offer.

“The average EBI of heifers calves that will be on offer at the sale is €216.”

David gave an example of one of the heifers that will be on offer at the sale. He stated: “An example of one of the heifers calves on offer; she has an EBI of €215, with milk accounting for €95 and fertility €79.

“Her dam is on her fourth lactation and in her first lactation produced 7,332kg of milk with an average of 3.8% protein, and produced over 500kg of milk solids.

“In her last lactation she produced 9,074kg of milk at 3.83% protein and produced nearly 700kg of milk solids.

“Most of calves on offer are coming from cows achieving similar production. They are all top stock that I would not be selling unless I had to,” David concluded.

The sale will take place on Friday, October 29, at Carnew Mart.