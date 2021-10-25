There is only one week left until the closing date for weighing livestock as part of the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme – Sucklers (BEEP-S) and the Dairy Beef Calf Programme.

The deadline for weights to be saved onto the the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF’s) database for both schemes is 5:30p.m on Monday, November 1.

Agriland is reminding farmers that this is a change to the scheme’s deadline in previous years.

Herd owners do not have seven days after the closing date to enter the weights onto the ICBF database for the 2021 schemes.

If a herd owner is recording weights online or via a farm-software package, the weights must be saved onto the ICBF database by 5:30p.m on Monday, November 1.

Likewise, if a farmer decides to submit weights by post, the forms must be received by ICBF before 5:30p.m on Monday, November 1.

With only seven days left to record and submit weights, time is running out to submit weighing forms by post, as ICBF cannot guarantee they will be received before 5:30p.m on Monday, November 1 – therefore it would be advisable to submit weights online at this stage.

1 week remaining for BEEP-S weights

According to the ICBF there is still a number of the 27,000 herds in BEEP-S – and 8,000 in dairy beef – that have yet to complete weighing.

Any herd that has still to weigh livestock is strongly urged to make arrangements as soon as possible.

As the end of the scheme nears, the scales rental system will become busy – especially over the weekend – so it is important for farmers who are booking scales to do so urgently.

There are 100 depots spread throughout Ireland, in Co-ops, marts and FRS offices.

ICBF advises herd owners who have already completed the weighing of cattle to check their ICBF account to ensure all weights are correctly saved, and that they have weighed all eligible animals.

Herd owners should have received a text message from ICBF after submitting weights with the number of valid animals weighed and are encouraged to check that the number matches with what is weighed in your herd.

All weights can be viewed on the ICBF weight profile through a herd’s online account and suckler herds can also view their Weaning Performance Report.

Both of these resources can help farmers make the best use of their weights for management purposes.

How do I submit the weights?

BEEP-S and calf weights should be submitted to ICBF within seven days of weighing and all weights must be received by ICBF before 5:30p.m on November 1.

With just one week remaining, weights should ideally be submitted online via your ICBF account, or a paper form can be requested if necessary.

If submitting weights by paper, an official form must be requested from ICBF. Any unofficial notes/papers will not be accepted.

A scales must be registered to your herd or a reservation for a scales put in place before any weight recording forms can be issued.