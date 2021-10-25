A new book – ‘Historical Irish Dairy Products‘ – traces the cultural heritage of the country’s dairy industry from earliest times.

Co-authored by Dara Downey, Liam Downey and Derry O’Donovan, the publication chronologically documents the evolution and development of Ireland’s premier dairy products.

It focuses on butter which has been made in this country for over 4,000 years, and cheese in particular, from pre-history through medieval times and into recent centuries.

Technological advances such as salt preservation and the iconic cream separator, which underpinned the production of our dairy products in recent centuries, are highlighted.

The 10 standalone chapters include: Prehistoric butter; butter making over the centuries; cheese making; public butter markets; the creamery system; food research and product development.

Historical Irish Dairy Products

The book presents an integrated account of Ireland’s long-standing history of dairy products. It documents a number of important research initiatives and commercial developments that underpinned the global success of the Irish dairy industry in recent decades.

Salt and sugar manufacture and their use in food preservation is described. The book charts the institutional framework, especially the public butter markets in the 19th century, such as in Cork and Tipperary.

There is also a focus on the emergence of the creamery system, in particular the co-operative movement as the main driver of change in the 20th century.

The book presents an opportunity for Ireland to capitalise on its historical cultural heritage of butter and cheese. It will be of interest to those involved in the dairy industry, including farmers, processors, dairy marketeers and retired creamery managers who played a major role in building Ireland’s greatest rural industry, according to Derry O’Donovan (pictured top) former president of the Agricultural Science Association, one of the authors.

By documenting the cultural and historical features of Irish dairy products, this book highlights a further dimension of their attractiveness and authenticity on international markets at a time when consumers are demanding pure natural foods, sustainably produced.

‘Historical Irish Dairy Products’, sponsored by Teagasc, is available from major bookstores or direct from the publishers Wordwell Books at €25.

