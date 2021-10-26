A few weeks back I discussed the benefits of breeding ewe lambs on farms this breeding season and for those soon to be joining a ram up with them, here are a few points to consider.

Breeding ewe lambs, provided that they are managed to meet their nutritional requirements, can reduce the cost of rearing replacements and they can increase flock output and profitability.

However, unlike our mature ewes, these lambs need to be given extra care. It’s important that ewe lambs are 60% of their mature weight when joined with the ram.

Then, it’s vital to remember that these lambs are still growing themselves, so in order to support their own growth and carry their pregnancy, they should be given access to the best grass on the farm – which may mean they need to be kept separate from the mature flock of ewes.

Also mentioned a few weeks ago was the issue of worms and how they could have an impact on the growth and development of lambs, and how could this affect them going in-lamb.

The general health management of these young animals is essential to maintain their growth rates.

Ewe lambs are still developing immunity to worms and if they go through a period of nutritional stress due to a lack of grass, for example, their immunity may drop.

Worms can severely impact lamb growth rates when they are not managed, so it’s important to keep this in mind. If you think you have an issue with worms, carry out a faecal egg test to determine if you do or not.