Last week’s sheep kill (week ending October 16) saw a decrease on the week before – down 1,472 head – figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) reveal.

Looking at the figures in more detail, for the week ending October 16, 62,105 sheep were processed – which is a decrease of 1,472 head from the week before.

The number of lambs slaughtered during the week ending October 16, accumulated to 52,605 head – which is a decrease of 904 head from the week previous.

Ewe and ram throughput witnessed a decrease also, totalling 9,415 head – which is back 549 head – for the week ending October 16.

WEEK-ON-WEEK SHEEP KILL (WEEK ENDING OCTOBER 16):

Hoggets: 85 head (-16 or -15.84%);

Ewes and rams: 9,415 head (-549 or -5.50%);

Spring lambs: 52,605 head (-904 or -1.68%);

Total: 62,105 head (-1,472 or -2.31%).

Sheep kill to date

Taking a look at this year’s throughput figures to date, 2,143,876 sheep have been processed thus far.

Of that figure, 697,526 have been hoggets, while 1,164,500 have consisted of lambs.

Ewe and ram throughput makes up the rest at 281,729 head. Source: DAFM

If we compare figures to date this year, against the same period in 2020, we can see that the total number of sheep slaughtered is back 102,005 head.

91,248 fewer hoggets have been processed in comparison to the same period last year and 17,154 fewer ewes and rams have been slaughtered as well.

However, spring lamb throughput is up on the same period in 2020 by 6,332 head.

YEAR-ON-YEAR SHEEP KILL CHANGES (WEEK ENDING OCTOBER 16):

Hoggets: 697,526 head (-91,248 or -12%);

Spring lambs: 1,164,500 head (+6,332 or +1%);

Ewes and rams: 281,729 head (-17,154 or -6%);

Total: 2,143,876 head (-102,005 or -5%).

